Packers fan has hilarious meltdown watching Caleb Williams, Bears' remarkable comeback victory
It's been a long time since Chicago Bears fans could celebrate a victory Monday. Ten weeks, to be exact.
It's been an eternity since that Victory Monday came after a Green Bay Packers game.
The Bears entered Week 18's game at Lambeau Field having lost every contest in the Bears-Packers rivalry since 2018, and Chicago hadn't won at Green Bay since 2015. As a result, Packers fans are understandably used to basking in the Bears' misery — until now.
Caleb Williams' masterful fourth-quarter drive with time running out to set the Bears up for a game-winning field goal put a ribbon on an otherwise horrendous season in Chicago. Defeating the Packers 24-22 on the literally frozen tundra jumpstarted what should be an exciting offseason that ushers in a new head coach and overall culture shift.
As for those Packers fans? It's safe to say they didn't handle the loss well. Check out this hilarious meltdown by one of them:
It's a sweet sight for Bears fans who are all too familiar with being on the wrong side of close games, especially in 2024.
