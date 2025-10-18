Final score prediction for Bears vs. Saints might surprise Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears have a good chance -- a really good chance -- to extend their three-game winning streak to four games in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints, 1-5, have lost three of their games by one score or less. They're not as bad as their record indicates, even though they are, in fact, one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Bears, meanwhile, are the beneficiary of one-score games in two of their three games. The last two Chicago wins were by the same score: 25-24.
The Bears are big favorites among NFL experts in this game, and it doesn't take too long to understand why. They're performing better than the Saints in almost every major statistical category, including scoring offense, pass offense, rushing offense, and pass defense.
The Saints should find success in the running game, as Alvin Kamara remains one of the league's top backs and the Bears boast the second-worst run defense in the NFL.
But if Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams find their groove in this game -- the Saints' pass defense ranks 22nd in the league -- New Orleans could be forced to abandon that running game.
Assuming the Bears find their rhythm, they should make good on those expert picks and end Week 7 with a win. Just don't expect it to be close.
Spencer Rattler, was once benched at Oklahoma to make way for the Williams era, will play this game with a little more motivation than usual. The Saints will be a feisty team early in the game, and it's why I don't envision this one being a blowout.
The Chicago Bears are favored by 4.5 points, and I think it's a fair spread. The Bears should have control of this game throughout, but I'd expect the Saints to once again lose a one-score contest.
FINAL SCORE: Bears 27, Saints 20