NFL experts almost all agree on who will win Bears vs. Saints in Week 7
It's been a long time since Chicago Bears fans felt this way about their team. We're talking 30 years long.
The Bears (3-2), led by an offense that's scored at least 21 points in each of the first five games (the only team in the NFL to accomplish that), welcome the 1-5 New Orleans Saints to Soldier Field in Week 7 in a game that NFL experts don't particularly think will be close.
At least, there aren't many who believe the Saints will win.
According to NFL Pick Watch, 94% of experts polled selected the Chicago Bears to win the game.
Yes, you read that right.
And yes, the Bears are that much of an overwhelming favorite.
Just don't tell that to head coach Ben Johnson.
"They continue to ascend," Johnson said on Wednesday about the Saints. "So, we won't overlook this opponent."
"This is a team that we're about to play that, they have a lot of veteran players that have played at a high level and are a prideful group," Johnson said. "I probably watched to this point a lot more defense than I have at their offense, but I have a lot of respect for how they play."
Here's how the two teams match up entering Week 1:
Scoring offense: Bears (10th), Saints (28th)
Pass offense: Bears (11th), Saints (22nd)
Run offense: Bears (18th), Saints (19th)
Scoring defense: Bears (27th), Saints (25th)
Pass defense: Bears (15th), Saints 16th)
Run defense: Bears (31st), Saints (17th)
The numbers support the experts' picks: the Chicago Bears are playing better football in 2025, and, with the benefit of playing this game at home, it would be a significant upset if the Saints leave Chicago with a win.
“Their record does not show what type of team they are," Bears QB Caleb Williams said. "That's not something that we're going to underestimate. We're not going to try and take advantage–they're a good team. This is also the National Football League. Going into this with the right mindset is what we will have and what we will do. Understanding the opportunity, we have to be able to go out here execute the way we need to be able to come out four and two.”