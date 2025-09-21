Game balls from Bears' dominant Week 3 win over Cowboys
It took longer than most Chicago Bears were hoping, but the Bears delivered on their preseason hype in a Week 3 shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys. It all started with a crazy fumble recovery by Tyrique Stevenson, which in turn led to the red hot Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze connection putting a touchdown on the board.
It wasn't all smooth sailing as Chicago's defense allowed the Cowboys to move the ball at will for much of the first half, at one point tying the game at 14 apiece. That was the last time the Cowboys scored as the Bears ripped off 17 unanswered points.
With head coach Ben Johnson getting his first win in Chicago, the focus now turns to Week 4, where the Bears will hope to even up at 2-2 on the season as they head into their Week 5 bye. But that's for next week. For now, let's hand out some game balls.
1. Caleb Williams
Give it up for the man of the hour. Williams endured no shortage of outside noise and doubters over the past two weeks (and not for any good reason), and he answered with one of the biggest games of his career: 19-of-28 passing for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns, zero sacks and zero giveaways. His 142.6 passer rating is a season high for Williams.
There's been several Bears quarterbacks in the past who had career days against the Cowboys, and Caleb Williams was the next to leave a mark in the Bears-Cowboys series.
2. Tremaine Edmunds
The big middle linebacker was a true Monster of the Midway on Sunday, making plays everywhere. He finished with 14 tackles and not one but two interceptions, both of which were critical 4th quarter takeaways either in the endzone or near the redzone. Edmunds entered this season with questions about his future with the term, and this game went a long way towards answering them.
3. Luther Burden III
How about some love for the rookie? Burden led all Bears receivers with 101 yards on 3 catches and a touchdown. This was the first touchdown of his career and it was a beauty that involved a bit of Ben Johnson trickery and a precision throw from Williams. This was the moment when it felt like the Bears were going to have themselves a game.