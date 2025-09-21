Tyrique Stevenson creates crazy fumble recovery and early lead for Bears over Cowboys
Tyrrique Stevenson has made his share of memorable plays as a member of the Chicago Bears. Most of them - Jayden Daniels ring a bell? - have been negative.
And, let's be honest, he hasn't been great this season. When throwing at Stevenson this season, opposing quarterbacks were 7 of 8 for 124 yards and a touchdown. But with top cornerback Jaylon Johnson out at least four weeks, the Bears have no choice but to count even more on Stevenson.
Early Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field, Stevenson reminded that his tenacity and athleticism is still enough to make positive plays.
Looking to avoid a death-knell 0-3 start, the Bears stumbled out of the gate with a three-and-out on offense. After only two snaps the Cowboys were in scoring territory as running back JaVonte Williams rumbled down the sideline for a 22-yard gain.
But at the end of the run arrived Stevenon, chasing Williams down from behind and reaching from behing to deftly swipe the ball and gain possession before falling out of bounds at Chicago's 28-yard line. It's one of the sweetest forced-fumble/fumble recoveries we'll see all season.
Stevenson's play energized Soldier Field and the offense. Two plays later, quarterback Caleb Williams found seldom-used rookie tight end Colston Loveland for 31 yards. And on 3rd-and-8 he hit wide-open receiver Rome Odunze for a walk-in touchdown and a 7-0 Bears lead.
We wondered where the trick plays and tight ends were in Ben Johnson's offense through two weeks. First came the completion to Loveland. And on the second series, a flea-flicker from D'Andre Swift back to Willams, who hit Luther Burden for a 65-yard touchdown pass and a 14-3 lead.