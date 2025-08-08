Here's the latest update on the Chicago Bears' left tackle training camp battle
The Chicago Bears still haven't decided who their starting left tackle will be in 2025, and it may be some time before we get an answer.
Bears coach Ben Johnson met with reporters Friday before the team's joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins and confirmed he's in no rush to annoint a starter.
Johnson said that the weight of joint practices and preseason games will factor into his decision.
The Bears kick off their 2025 preseason schedule on Sunday against the Dolphins. Most of the starters won't play, but the left tackle competition will be on full display.
Johnson said that Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, and Theo Benedet will rotate at left tackle throughout the game. Kiran Amegadjie is likely to miss the contest with an injury.
While the left tackle competition won't be decided after one preseason game, a strong performance by Jones or Trapilo will set the tone for the weeks to come.
The Chicago Bears undoubtedly want the competition to be settled sooner rather than later. It's critical for the Bears' offensive line -- the starting five -- to build the type of cohesion that can only be established through reps.
There's plenty of time for that. Until then, Ben Johnson and his coaching staff must make sure that they insert the right guy at left tackle