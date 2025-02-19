Here's who Chicago Bears fans are picking most in 2025 NFL mock draft simulations
With just over two months until the 2025 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears fans have been feverishly running mock draft simulations to predict who general manager Ryan Poles will select with the 10th overall pick in Round 1.
It's no secret the Bears will target an offensive lineman with their first pick, and there are several prospects in this year's draft class worthy of top-15 consideration.
Offensive tackles such as Will Campbell (LSU), Kelvin Banks (Texas), and Armand Membou (Missouri) are considered locks, while Ohio State's Josh Simmons also has a good chance to be a top-15 pick. Additionally, guard Tyler Booker (Alabama) is gaining traction and could hear his name called much earlier than most think.
Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator has been a popular tool used by Bears fans who are parsing through their options, and according to the analytics giant, one offensive lineman stands above the rest as the fans' pick: Will Campbell.
"Campbell plays with balance, control, and efficiency, using quick, compact movements to stay in position," PFF wrote. "His active hands are always ready to strike, and his patience allows him to react rather than overcommit. While his base is narrower, he has adequate power to hold his own at the next level."
Chicago Bears fans hopeful Will Campbell slides in Round 1
Campbell would be a no-brainer first-round pick for the Chicago Bears, but it will require a bit of luck for him to still be available when the Bears are on the clock.
Most respected NFL draft analysts have Campbell rated in the top five prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, and most mock drafts have him coming off the board at No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots.
For Campbell to drop from fourth to 10th, an off-field incident or an unforeseen injury concern would need to emerge during draft weekend.
Ryan Poles has ample resources to trade up in Round 1 if he sees Will Campbell as a must-have prospect, but I wouldn't count on that happening. Instead, the Chicago Bears are more likely to trade back if Campbell doesn't fall to them.
