How Bears are affected by their Week 9 opponent Bengals' trade for Joe Flacco
The Chicago Bears' Week 9 layup just got tricky.
While Bears fans were hoping the slumping Cincinnati Bengals would make a trade before the Nov. 4 deadline, Tuesday's move wasn't exactly what they had in mind. Instead of perhaps sending Pro Bowl pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson to Chicago in a deal to upgrade the Bears' woeful defense, the Bengals upgraded their quarterback in the wake of Joe Burrow's toe injury.
Cincinnati has acquired 40-year-old, 18-year veteran Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in an attempt to salvage their sinking season.
The 2-2 Bears, who come off their Bye to play at the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, had looked down the road and licked their chops at facing Jake Browning. After Burrow sustained a toe injury in Week 2 that required surgery and a minimum three-month rehab, the Bengals have gone 0-3.
Browning is 4-6 as an NFL starter; Flacco 106-89.
Flacco is 2-3 in his career against the Bears, throwing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in games started for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Bears travel to Cincinnati on Nov. 2.
After facing Washington, the Bears have a suddenly soft schedule that features games against the 1-4 New Orleans Saints, 1-4 Ravens, 2-3 Bengals and 1-4 New York Giants.
Regardless of who they face at quarterbacks, the Bears will have to ramp up their non-existent pass rush. They have only five sacks this season and no player among the NFL's Top 45 in quarterback pressures.