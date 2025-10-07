Bears fans receive shocking 5-word advice on disappointing rookie Colston Loveland
As the Chicago Bears prepare for their important Monday Night Football matchup at the Washington Commanders, here comes some shocking advice:
Buy stock in Colston Loveland.
While the rest of the NFL is dumping their investments in the Bears' tight end - and lamenting that general manager Ryan Poles passed over Tyler Warren - the Fantasy Football gurus over at Pro Football Network are urging Loveland as a "buy low" target coming off the Bye week.
"Loveland has been quiet to start his career and missed the team’s Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a hip injury, but should be back in Week 6," the site writes this week. "Before his injury in Week 3, Loveland saw a season-high three targets before leaving early, and that’s an encouraging sign for the future. The Bears’ offense has been explosive, if inconsistent, and Loveland is expected to be a big part of it."
PFN is also encouraging Fantasy Football owners to not give up Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry or Philadelphia Eagles' receiver A.J. Brown, so at least Loveland is in good company.
We gave Loveland a C-minus in our quarter-pole grades last week. Bleacher Report isn't as generous, giving him the lowest grade of any rookie: D-minus. Of the 32 first-round rookies, only Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (13th) also received a D-minus.
In 80 snaps, Loveland has three catches for 43 yards. So maybe they're right ... there's nowhere to go but up?