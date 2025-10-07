Bears trade idea for Pro Bowl pass-rusher could fix defensive woes
As the Chicago Bears return to the scene of the "Fail Mary" crime, they still need now what they sorely could have used then:
A pass rush.
Quarterback Caleb Williams is showing signs of growing into head coach Ben Johnson's offense. The defense should soon get a boost from the return of cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. But the Bears are speeding down a dead-end road without a pass rush. They regularly apply about as much pressure on quarterbacks as they did to Jayden Daniels on his signature Hail Mary throw in 2024: none.
Coordinator Dennis Allen's defense is ranked 27th overall, mainly because of the lack of pass rush. Through four games they've only managed five sacks, tied for fewest in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. The Denver Broncos have 21. Six players have as many sacks as the Bears' entire team, including Broncos' linebacker Nik Bonitto (7).
The Bears don't have a player ranked among the top 45 in pass-rush pressures.
Defensive ends Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo are making way too much to produce that little. Austin Booker could come off Injured Reserve this week to help, but it's time for general manager Ryan Poles to go big.
Because of the three-month toe injury to quarterback Joe Burrow and despite a Tuesday trade for veteran Joe Flacco, the Cincinnati Bengals' season is all but over. They gave elite pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson a contract extension this summer after an ugly holdout, but he could still head to free agency after 2025.
Hendrickson, 31, has been to four consecutive Pro Bowls and racked up 17.5 sacks each of the last two seasons. This year in five games he has four sacks and a forced fumble.
It might cost the Bears a second-round draft pick and hefty new contract, but Hendrickson would give them the playmaking defender they desperately need.