How far can the Chicago Bears keep their 3-game winning streak going?
Despite being in an eerily similar position to last year, Chicago Bears fans have no cause to fear a similar collapse. A year ago this month, the Bears were 4-2 and carried a three-game win streak into an away game against the Washington Commanders. We all know what happened next. The infamous 'Fail Mary' broke the Bears and sparked a 10-game losing streak.
Fastforward to 2025 and the Bears have once again powered through a three-game win streak, but this time they just put up a thrilling 25-24 win over the Commanders, exorcising the demons that have haunted them for the past year. With a statement win over a team considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender now under their belts, the question on everyone's mind is how long can the Bears keep winning?
A favorable schedule awaits the Bears.
According to Tankathon, the Chicago Bears face a fairly friendly schedule for the remainder of the season, with their upcoming opponents' combined winning percentage amounting to just .485, only the 19th hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. Of particular note is their next four games, where they face the Saints at home, the Ravens and Bengals on the road, followed by the Giants at home. All four of these teams are on Tankathon's list of "Easiest Opponents" remaining for Chicago with a combined record of 6-18.
Hosting the 1-5 Saints should produce an emphatic win to bring the Bears' winning streak up to four. The Ravens are up next, and Lamar Jackson is expected to return from injury for that one. That's where we may see the winning streak come to an end as the two-time MVP will likely shred this defense. However, Baltimore's once mighty defense has become a massive liability since the departure of former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. If Chicago's offense can stay dialed in, a win over the Ravens is not out of the question.
If the Bears can pull off that upset, they will likely thrash both the Bengals and the Giants to extend their winning ways to seven straight games, a streak not seen in Chicago since the 2006 Super Bowl season.
Bears fans should expect the win streak to end at anywhere between four and seven games.
Pushing past seven straight wins, however, is extremely unlikely. At that point in the season, the Bears will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings before hosting their archenemy Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Then in Week 13 they will go to Philly to play the defending Super Bowl champs. That's a brutal stretch for anyone, especially a young team with a first-time head coach.
The answer to the question initially posed then appears to be that the Bears could potentially win seven straight in a best-case scenario. I'll even stretch the realm of possibility to nine wins before the Bears have to face the Eagles. At worst, the Bears beat the Saints before falling to the Ravens in Baltimore, ending their streak at four.
But every ending is a new beginning, and a loss on the road could be just the motivation Chicago would need to fuel yet another win streak. As Kevin Garnett once screamed to the rafters of TD Garden, anything is possible!