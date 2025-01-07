Incredible stat proves how badly Bears have failed at hiring head coaches
The Chicago Bears had a hectic first day of their offseason, requesting what felt like dozens of interviews with candidates for their vacant head coaching position. There were some headline-grabbing names, like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and mind-boggling head-scratchers, like Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
The Bears are at least trying hard. They're casting a wide net, leaving no stone unturned, (enter your idiom of choice here). No matter how their head coaching search is described, Chicago's decision-makers know they can't repeat the failures of past regimes.
And boy have there been some massive failures.
Bears' failures started when Lovie Smith's tenure ended
The last time the Chicago Bears had a competent head coach was Lovie Smith, who was terminated in 2012. He went 81-63 in the regular season with the Bears and coached Chicago in six playoff games and a Super Bowl. His calm demeanor and defensive acumen were a joy to watch, and when Chicago decided to cut ties with him in 2012, a downward sideline spiral began.
Since Smith's departure, the Bears have amassed a combined record of 76-120, which ranks among the five worst teams in the NFL during that stretch, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. The list of head coaches who led Chicago into the abyss is a Who's Who of failures.
Buckle up. It's a tough read:
Marc Trestman (13-19)
John Fox (14-34)
Matt Nagy (34-31)
Matt Eberflus (14-32)
Thomas Brown (1-4)
It's hard to fathom how a charter franchise can be so bad at one of the most important organizational duties. The head coach, in many ways, represents the core principles of a football team. And while wins and losses are sometimes beyond a head coach's control, a list as putrid as Chicago's since 2013 isn't an accident; it's an institutional failure.
It's easy to understand why Bears fans have a hard time believing the current regime can get this head coach right. The data suggests they won't. General manager Ryan Poles stuck with Matt Eberflus when logic said he shouldn't, so why would Bears fans believe logic will prevail in the current search?
Hopefully, the Chicago Bears do get it right this time around. But until a head coach proves he's a winner, doubt will reign supreme.
