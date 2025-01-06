Bears request head coach interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, DC Aaron Glenn
The Chicago Bears are acting quickly in their search for the team's next head coach. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bears have already requested interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Johnson has long been the preferred choice in the fanbase to be the next Chicago Bears head coach. His offensive wizardry with the Lions presumably makes him a perfect fit for a Bears team focused on building around quarterback Caleb Williams, who enjoyed a successful rookie season in 2024 despite being sacked more times than any Bears QB in team history.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has become an viable MVP candidate under Johnson's watch, and former Bears running back David Montgomery has reached a level of play he never quite could in Chicago.
Meanwhile, Glenn, a defensive specialist, fits the 'leader of men' profile that reports from inside Halas Hall suggest is a preferred trait to replace Matt Eberflus. Glenn's done a remarkable job keeping the Lions defense afloat despite an incredible amount of injuries this season. While not a quarterback guru, Glenn certainly would be a culture-changer that the Bears' locker room desperately needs.
The Bears' desperate attempt to return to relevance in the NFC North could be enhanced by hiring either Johnson or Glenn, who are more than just a massive upgrade on Chicago's sideline; the Bears would also be poaching a Lions team that won't easily replace either coordinator.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —