Is this ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft a perfect 3-round projection for the Chicago Bears?
The 2025 NFL Draft can't get here soon enough. After months of speculation and what feels like hundreds of mock drafts, we'll soon learn who the newest class of Chicago Bears is.
Until then, we're left to speculate who those bright-eyed Bears beacons of hope will be. And in the latest three-round 2025 mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, Chicago's incoming class of rookies is a special one.
It kicks off in the first round with the selection of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, a pick made by Kiper, who adds a blue-chip skill set as a playmaker at a position that's been lacking explosives from veteran Cole Kmet.
"New coach Ben Johnson would love having Warren in his offense," Kiper wrote. "At 6-foot-6, Warren lines up just about anywhere, will consistently be a mismatch for defenders and can catch everything thrown in his neighborhood. The Bears focused on improving their offensive line in free agency, and now they can get Caleb Williams an elite playmaker."
In Round 2, Yates adds more firepower to Ben Johnson's offensive arsenal with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who's often compared to Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Bears aren't messing around on offense here," Yates wrote. "First, they got Tyler Warren. Now they can get Caleb Williams an explosive runner in the backfield. Henderson averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season and can run away from the defense."
Ever the draft purist, Kiper swings back to the defense for the Chicago Bears with their second second-round pick, sending defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's squad a much-needed pass-rush upgrade in Texas A&M's Nic Scourton.
"The Bears are back on the clock, and this time I have them tapping into the power and deep pass-rush move arsenal of Scourton," Kiper wrote. "He had 15 sacks in the past two seasons and is stout against the run."
ESPN's three-round mock draft concludes with the Bears adding a potential starter at left tackle in Minnesota's Aireontae Ersary, who at one point in the 2025 NFL Draft process was considered a potential first-round pick. Mel Kiper made this pick, too.
"The Bears went after the interior of the offensive line in free agency, but Braxton Jones is coming off an ankle injury at left tackle," he wrote. "Ersery is a massive 6-foot-6 blocker with 39 career starts and great power."
It's tough to poke any holes in this mock draft haul: Warren, Henderson, Scourton and Ersery.
A tight end, running back, edge rusher, and offensive tackle. Yep, every major need on the Bears roster is addressed with four players who have the talent to be instant starters in 2025.
The biggest takeaway from this 2025 mock draft is the first two picks, the combination of Warren and Henderson. It's proof that the Chicago Bears can land a high-end running back in the second round -- they don't need to use the 10th pick on Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton -- while also securing Warren, who's arguably the best all-around football player in the class.
As for a grade? This mock draft is a solid B+, if not a straight A.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.