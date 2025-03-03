It’s time for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles to prove he deserves to sit at the big boy's table
When it comes to the high-end trade market. the NFL champs and the AFC runner-ups are swinging for the fences, while the Chicago Bears are bunting.
You want concrete proof? Multiple outlets have reported the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are both in hot pursuit of disgruntled Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett .
Re: the Eagles, The Athletic’s Diana Russini explains how Philly GM Howie Roseman could pull off this massive move:
“…by letting some key members of their Super Bowl-winning group walk. Linebacker Zack Baun was a free-agent gem Roseman found last offseason, but he is now poised to cash in. Baun, edge rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and guard Mekhi Becton headline Philly’s free agent class, and bringing all or even some of them back could prove challenging, especially if Garrett enters the picture—and you can be certain Roseman will have Philly in the conversation for Garrett."
That journey would take some serious balls, something we can all agree Roseman boasts. And Howie's balls get the job done—Philly's regular record over the last four seasons is 48-20, with a pair of Super Bowl appearances to their name.
As for the Bills, there’s not nearly as much fire surrounding their Garrett rumors, but there is a bit of smoke, with Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reporting, “I’m told the Bills will also put in a big for Garrett in hopes they can pry the pass rusher away from the Cleveland Browns."
You know who’s not being cited in any Garrett trade rumors? The Chicago Bears, that’s who.
Be Aggressive, B-E Aggressive
The last time Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles went big was almost exactly two years ago, when he shipped the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a buttload of draft picks, one of which turned into quarterback Caleb Williams.
Since then, Poles’ personnel choices have been, at best, inconsistent. Sure, he drafted Kyler Gordon, but he also drafted Velus Jones Jr. Sure, he signed Kevin Byard III, but he also signed Nate Davis.
Poles has proven to be a hit-and-miss GM, unlike Roseman and Bills GM Brandon Beane, who both seem to hit on everything. (Okay, they don’t really hit on everything. But their teams win a ton of games, so it feels that way.)
Heading into the NFL Draft and the free agency season, Poles has everything he could possibly need to make some bold moves: A ton of salary cap space, a young quarterback whom everybody digs, the support of Chicago’s higher-ups, and a slick new coaching staff. So why shouldn’t he get into the Garrett sweepstakes?
Welp, we can surmise there are three primary explanations:
- Garrett will eat up the cap space.
- Garrett doesn’t fit their timeline.
- A deal for Garrett will suck up their present and future draft capital.
These are all logical reasons for the Bears to take a pass on Garrett, but this sort of conservative approach will, at best, give the team a low ceiling, and, at worst, keep them at the bottom of the NFC North.
So step it up, Ryan Poles. Show us that you have the skill set, the creativity, the courage, and the smarts to be That Guy.