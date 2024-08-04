Jaylon Johnson Lashes Back After Being Left Off NFL Top 100
The NFL top 100 list on NFL.com struck a nerve with Jaylon Johnson, although he didn't seem to realize it was players who voted on it.
Johnson got a contract extension, was Pro Football Focus' top cornerback last year and No. 5 this year, and made second-team All-Pro as well as the Pro Bowl. Yet, he didn't make the NFL top 100 voted on by players.
"Bull bleep," Johnson said, before continuing.
"Point blank, period. There's no way that there's 100 guys, especially if we going by the season. Is it by the season, or is it just by names? Is it the top 100 names in the league? How do you (media) guys know how it goes? What is it?"
Johnson seemed no less upset about it when told reporters couldn't be blamed.
"It's bull (bleep)," he said. "There ain't no way. I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101 I guess, but (expletive), Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted."
Rodgers was No. 92 on the list and had four plays last season.
"I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes, it ain't just the media that do it," Johnson said. "Players clearly– if they voted for it–they made some (expletive) mistakes.
"But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it's all right, I got some more for them."
Johnson said it certainly showed him disrespect.
"One hundred percent, it's disrespectful," he said. "It's disrespectful. Yeah, no, it's disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can't say that I'm not one of best players that they play against.
"So, I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn't have moved me to where I'm complacent, but just to see it, ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better. Ain't no way. Especially guys who didn't play, who were hurt, played half–ain't no (expletive) way. Excuse my language. Ain't no way. Ain't no way."
Wide receiver DJ Moore was also left off the list, was sixth in receiving yards last year and received a contract extension averaging just over $27 million a year.
The Bears who made the list were Keenan Allen at 51st and Montez Sweat at No. 82.
If it's any consolation to Johnson, somehow those same voters found three players better than Patrick Mahomes.
It wasn't the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, either.
