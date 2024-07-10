Keenan Allen's Surprising Ranking Among NFL 30-Somethings

File this away for the fall, but Keenan Allen LOVES to play the NFC North.



Allen has averaged over 100 receiving yards against 8 teams in his career. 3 of them are the Lions (146.3), Packers (104.3), and Vikings (136.3).



His 2 best games last year also came against DET and MIN. pic.twitter.com/ZnJpP0j7Fi