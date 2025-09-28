Kevin Byard headlines Bears' game balls in thrilling 25-24 win over Raiders
The Chicago Bears did not deserve to win their Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Well, the defense did with their four takeaways, but the offense put up an incredible stinker for much of the first half. Darnell Wright's absence was acutely felt as Theo Benedet being in the Bears' starting lineup at right tackle was a horrendous mismatch exploited over and over again by four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.
This matchup was one of Chicago's keys to victory in Week 4 and it seemed to slip from their grasp on the opening drive as Crosby was living in the backfield, haunting Caleb WIlliams and even nabbing his first NFL interception, in the process. In the end, however, the Bears did just enough to get the win and send the Raiders packing with a heartbreaking loss.
There will be no shortage of criticism for the offense in tomorrow's film review, I'm certain. But that's for tomorrow. For now, the Bears and their fans can celebrate another win as they enter their Week 5 bye at 2-2. Now let's hand out some game balls to the team's biggest playmakers.
1. Kevin Byard III
One of the more underrated free agency signings by Ryan Poles has been the veteran safety, and he proved his worth on Sunday by hauling in not one but two first half interceptions to keep the Bears in this one. Amazingly enough, both interceptions appeared to be exactly the same as Byard fooled Geno Smith twice and made him pay each time.
2. Josh Blackwell
It looked like Caleb Williams' comeback drive to take a one-point lead would be wasted as the Raiders drove down field and set up for a go-ahead 54-yard field goal attempt. That's when Blackwell put on his Superman cape and saved the day, blocking the kick and assuring a Chicago Bears victory. Despite registering only a single tackle in this game, the blocked field goal earned him a game ball.
3. Tyrique Stevenson
After a horrendous start to the 2025 season, Stevenson has been the very best version of himself over the past two weeks, pulling in key takeaways in both games, this time with a timely interception to start the second half. Even before Ben Johnson was hired in January, Stevenson's roster spot seemed up in the air and his seat became red-hot after Week 2, but he's now making a real case to be brought back on a contract extension.