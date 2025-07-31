Luther Burden turning heads with dominant Bears training camp showing
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III has announced his arrival at training camp in a big way.
After missing most of the Bears' offseason workout program with a soft-tissue injury, Burden returned to practice this week. And he's been almost impossible to cover, according to multiple reports.
His dominance continued Thursday with several wins in one-on-ones and team period.
Check out some of Burden's training camp highlights:
Luther Burden's most impressive rep to make the rounds on social media was this torching of defensive back Shaun Wade:
Burden is flashing the twitch and juice that made him one of college football's top wideouts over the last two years. Remember: He was projected as a top-10 pick at the start of the 2024 season, but a subpar season and questions about his off-field commitment dropped him to No. 39 overall, where the Chicago Bears enriched an already loaded wide receiver room.
"Burden is outstanding after the catch and is an instinctive open field runner with the foot speed to make multiple defenders miss," ESPN's Steve Muench wrote before the 2025 draft. "He explodes upfield and pulls away when he gets a seam. He averaged 12.8 yards per carry in 2024. He tracks the deep ball well and is a threat to take the top off the coverage. Burden's hands are small, but he doesn't drop many passes -- he can secure the ball away from his frame and comes down with contested catches. He changes speeds well and has the potential to develop into a complete route runner at the NFL level. Burden also excels at attacking zone looks."
With Burden fully healthy and back on the field, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears' passing game are finally beginning to click.