Micah Parsons to the Bears? Don't get your hopes up
Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade on Friday. That's how bad contract negotiations with the Jones family have gone so far.
The Chicago Bears' third-best edge rusher on their roster is Austin Booker. That's how concerning the state of affairs is for a team that has playoff aspirations in 2025.
As a result, Bears fans are clamoring for general manager Ryan Poles to run it back to 2018, when then-GM Ryan Pace made a blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack on the eve of the regular season.
The similarities between the Parsons' situation and Mack's are obvious, even leading ESPN's Adam Schefter to cite the Mack deal as the likely parameters for any trade involving Micah Parsons.
And while it's nice to dream of Parsons sporting a No. 11 Bears jersey, it's highly (HIGHLY) unlikely it will happen.
Remember: A trade requires more than one interested party. Both teams must want in, and as of now, the Cowboys aren't having it.
Cowboys unlikely to trade Micah Parsons
The Athletic's Dianna Russini confirmed Friday that Dallas isn't entertaining any trades.
"The Cowboys, according to league sources, do not plan to deal Parsons but that’s not expected to stop teams around the league from reaching out," Russini wrote.
Parsons took to social media to express his frustration with how the Cowboys are handling -- or, not handling -- his contract demands.
“I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present,” Parsons wrote. “I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”
Look, if the Cowboys do suddenly decide that trading Parsons is a path they want to travel down, there's absolutely no doubt that Ryan Poles will make a call. He's proven during his tenure with the Bears that he isn't afraid to swing big, especially with trades.
And, sure, it'll cost multiple first-round picks and a contract that likely resets the edge rusher market. But, hey, that's the price any team will have to pay to acquire one of the NFL's true game wreckers.
Indeed, you'd be hard-pressed to find any fan of any team who'd be against the idea of trading for Micah Parsons. But that's also precisely why the Dallas Cowboys won't trade him. Even if the Jones family is being stubborn with their checkbook, they aren't stupid.
Parsons, one way or another, will be a Cowboy.