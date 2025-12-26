Top Bears' trade target could be on the move in 2026

The Chicago Bears' magical run in 2025 has been fun for the fans, but even the most optimistic fan knows that the Bears have had one of the most improbable seasons of all time. It's abundantly clear that this team is still not ready to contend for a Super Bowl title. The defensive side of the ball remains a liability, especially its pass rush. Chicago's 31 sacks on the season are only better than ten other teams.

GM Ryan Poles could solve their pass rush woes in a hurry this offseason, however, with just one trade, and the best option could very well be available. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby reportedly left the Las Vegas Raiders' team facilities, according to ESPN's NFL insider Jay Glazer, after being informed that the team would shut him down for the remainder of the season. This, of course, opens the door to trade speculation around the long-suffering superstar.

Scoopage: Raiders told Maxx Crosby they want to shut him down last two games. Crosby, who has played with injuries for much of the year, vehemently disagreed and has left the building @nflonfox has learned. This could lead to questions on his future in Vegas — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 26, 2025

Crosby fits Chicago's needs perfectly

Crosby would be an instant shot in the arm for Chicago's defense, providing the menacing presence that Chicago has lacked since trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears got a terrific look at Crosby just this season, when he nearly single-handedly defeated Chicago in their Week 4 matchup.

After that game, which Chicago only won thanks to Josh Blackwell's blocked field goal, Caleb Williams said that Crosby was "the best player" that he'd ever faced. Crosby, for his part, said that Williams earned his respect by the way he kept getting back up and making plays.

Maxx Crosby responds to Caleb Williams 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p8GqJ82suj — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) October 1, 2025

A blockbuster trade might not be wise for Chicago

To be clear, no trade is imminent. Crosby could simmer down over the next few days and recommit to the Raiders. However, after seven years of losing, this could also be the final straw that leads to a trade request this offseason.

While a blockbuster trade of this magnitude would be fun to imagine, it might not be the best course of action. Ryan Poles would have to get fancy with the salary cap to make it work, for one thing. Crosby just signed a 3-year, $106.5 million extension last offseason, and the Bears are already tight against the cap. The Bears would also have to part with valuable picks and probably a player, too.

Additionally, the recent history of blockbuster pass rusher trades serves as a cautionary tale. The Packers pulled off such a deal for Micah Parsons, and they seemed a long shot for the Super Bowl even before Parsons' season-ending injury. The Bears themselves made a similar trade for Mack back in 2018, and they didn't win a single playoff game.

In my opinion, Chicago's postseason performance should decide whether such a move is even something to consider. If the Bears make a run to the conference championship, for instance, one could argue that they're within striking distance of a Super Bowl, with Crosby being the final piece. A one-and-done, however, would likely take the very idea of a trade off the table.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: