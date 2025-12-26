Top Bears' trade target could be on the move in 2026
In this story:
The Chicago Bears' magical run in 2025 has been fun for the fans, but even the most optimistic fan knows that the Bears have had one of the most improbable seasons of all time. It's abundantly clear that this team is still not ready to contend for a Super Bowl title. The defensive side of the ball remains a liability, especially its pass rush. Chicago's 31 sacks on the season are only better than ten other teams.
GM Ryan Poles could solve their pass rush woes in a hurry this offseason, however, with just one trade, and the best option could very well be available. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby reportedly left the Las Vegas Raiders' team facilities, according to ESPN's NFL insider Jay Glazer, after being informed that the team would shut him down for the remainder of the season. This, of course, opens the door to trade speculation around the long-suffering superstar.
Crosby fits Chicago's needs perfectly
Crosby would be an instant shot in the arm for Chicago's defense, providing the menacing presence that Chicago has lacked since trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears got a terrific look at Crosby just this season, when he nearly single-handedly defeated Chicago in their Week 4 matchup.
After that game, which Chicago only won thanks to Josh Blackwell's blocked field goal, Caleb Williams said that Crosby was "the best player" that he'd ever faced. Crosby, for his part, said that Williams earned his respect by the way he kept getting back up and making plays.
A blockbuster trade might not be wise for Chicago
To be clear, no trade is imminent. Crosby could simmer down over the next few days and recommit to the Raiders. However, after seven years of losing, this could also be the final straw that leads to a trade request this offseason.
While a blockbuster trade of this magnitude would be fun to imagine, it might not be the best course of action. Ryan Poles would have to get fancy with the salary cap to make it work, for one thing. Crosby just signed a 3-year, $106.5 million extension last offseason, and the Bears are already tight against the cap. The Bears would also have to part with valuable picks and probably a player, too.
Additionally, the recent history of blockbuster pass rusher trades serves as a cautionary tale. The Packers pulled off such a deal for Micah Parsons, and they seemed a long shot for the Super Bowl even before Parsons' season-ending injury. The Bears themselves made a similar trade for Mack back in 2018, and they didn't win a single playoff game.
In my opinion, Chicago's postseason performance should decide whether such a move is even something to consider. If the Bears make a run to the conference championship, for instance, one could argue that they're within striking distance of a Super Bowl, with Crosby being the final piece. A one-and-done, however, would likely take the very idea of a trade off the table.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
A former Marine and Purdue Boilermaker, Pete has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2022 as a senior contributor on BearsTalk. He lives with his wife, two kids and loyal dog.