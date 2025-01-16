Bear Digest

Mike McCarthy to Chicago? Social media split on the Bears’ potential head coaching hire

Some want to see the former Packers and Cowboys headman on the Chicago sideline. Others don't want to see him at all.

Alan Goldsher

Mike McCarthy responds to the Bears-centric social media uproar
Mike McCarthy responds to the Bears-centric social media uproar / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
If you can get two Chicago Bears fans to agree on something, you’re doing well for yourself.

If you can get 3,217,641 Chicago Bears fans to agree on something, you’ve performed a miracle.

That said, in terms of Chicago's wacky 2025 head coach hunt, a majority of Bears Nation—fans, pundits, and probably dogs and cats, too—is in lockstep about Ben Johnson:

Mac Attack

But Mike McCarthy—who seems to be the current apple of the front office's collective eyes—isn't getting the same warm and fuzzy treatment from Bears Twitter

Yikes.

We Like Mike!

There is, however, a vocal minority that’s very much on Team Macca:

But Wait, There's More...

All that said, maybe we should table this discussion until EOD Friday, because…

