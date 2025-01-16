Mike McCarthy to Chicago? Social media split on the Bears’ potential head coaching hire
Some want to see the former Packers and Cowboys headman on the Chicago sideline. Others don't want to see him at all.
If you can get two Chicago Bears fans to agree on something, you’re doing well for yourself.
If you can get 3,217,641 Chicago Bears fans to agree on something, you’ve performed a miracle.
That said, in terms of Chicago's wacky 2025 head coach hunt, a majority of Bears Nation—fans, pundits, and probably dogs and cats, too—is in lockstep about Ben Johnson:
Mac Attack
But Mike McCarthy—who seems to be the current apple of the front office's collective eyes—isn't getting the same warm and fuzzy treatment from Bears Twitter
Yikes.
We Like Mike!
There is, however, a vocal minority that’s very much on Team Macca:
But Wait, There's More...
All that said, maybe we should table this discussion until EOD Friday, because…
