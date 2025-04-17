NFL Draft expert offers unique spin on what Chicago Bears should do in first round
The Chicago Bears are in a fantastic first-round position in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Ryan Poles can approach the 10th overall pick from a state of calm, knowing that his team doesn't have an overwhelming need at any position that requires a reach in Round 1.
In fact, most draft analysts expect the Bears to let the first round fall to them and select whichever running back, edge rusher, or offensive tackle emerges as the obvious first-round choice.
However, not every industry expert thinks Poles and the Bears will focus on those positions. There's been an influx of recent 2025 mock drafts that have Chicago selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round, which feels a bit odd considering Cole Kmet's standing on the roster.
In fact, the Bears' projected need at tight end is so great that The Ringer's NFL Draft expert Todd McShay believes it's a first-round target even if Tyler Warren gets picked before Chicago is on the clock.
Colston Loveland? Is this where we're at in the NFL Draft cycle?
I get the appeal of Warren. He's a stud. He's a football player's football player. And while there's no doubt that Loveland can be a chess piece who could do great things in Ben Johnson's offense, there's no way Chicago will pass on a left tackle or edge rusher for a tight end in the first round if Warren is off the board.
There's. No. Way.
Well, maybe the only way this actually happens is if the Chicago Bears trade down in Round 1. Sure, Loveland -- as an offensive weapon -- would be a more realistic projection for the Bears if Poles was picking in the 20s. But at No. 10? Nope. Not happening.
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one week away. And it couldn't get here fast enough.