NFL execs just exposed a frightening concern for Bears' Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams put forth an overall solid showing during his rookie campaign, but there was one major flaw that stood out: how many times he hit the turf.
Williams was sacked 68 times last season, which was tied with David Carr for the third-highest total in NFL history. And while the former No. 1 overall pick absolutely deserves some blame for holding on to the ball for too long, let's be honest: the Bears' offensive line was brutal in 2024.
To Chicago's credit, the front office did go out and improve the trenches this offseason, swinging numerous trades while also making moves in free agency and the draft to bolster the unit.
That being said, there is no doubt that the Bears' offensive line remains a pressing question mark for the Bears heading into 2025, and NFL executives, coaches and scouts revealed a major concern for Williams going into his sophomore campaign: a lack of elite protection from the tackle spots.
Chicago is projected to start Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at tackle in the fall, but neither player sniffed the top 10 in a poll of league personnel conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. They weren't even present in the honorable mention section.
While no one will ever accuse Jones or Wright of being elite, the fact that the Bears do not seem to have even close to a Pro Bowl solution at one of the most important positions on the football field — and certainly among the most vital to Williams — is definitely worrisome.
Williams might not get sacked around 70 times again next season, but that does not necessarily mean he will have adequate protection. If the USC product once again fails to have enough time in the pocket, it could spell very bad news for the Bears' offense.