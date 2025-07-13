Darnell Wright snubbed in ESPN offensive tackle rankings
As we get closer to the start of training camp, ESPN is going through each position group and ranking the 10 best players in the NFL by anonymously polling league executives, coaches, and scouts. Offensive tackles were ranked on Sunday, and the Top 5 were no surprise: Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson, Trent Williams, and Jordan Mailata. I don't think there's a football fan anywhere who would disagree with this.
Unfortunately, but not unsurprisingly, one worthy name was omitted from this ranking and that is Darnell Wright of the Chicago Bears. This is not to say he should have absolutely been included in the Top 10; every one of the names listed there was more than deserving. But Wright did not appear among the Honorable Mentions, the guys who just missed the cut, nor did he even receive a single vote. In all, 24 names were mentioned in ESPN's rankings, and Wright was not one of them.
That's what makes this a snub. Wright has been playing at a high level ever since the Chicago Bears selected him 10th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It took a while for some Bears fans to get over passing on defensive tackle Jalen Carter (and some fans still seem to hold a grudge), but Wright won the fanbase over by proving to be an immovable unit.
His breakout game came in just his fifth start as a Rookie against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite playing through an injury that rendered his left arm of little more use than if he had an accordion hanging from his shoulder, Wright absolutely stonewalled elite pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
Just a few weeks after that, Wright also put on a clinic against Detroit's Aiden Hutchinson while once again nursing an injury.
But if the eye test isn't enough, let's take a look at the data. Wright posted a 79.3 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, good for 16th best among all offensive tackles. When it comes to run blocking, he was even better, earning an elite 82.2 grade, which was 7th best in the league. Perhaps most importantly of all, he did all this while missing just one game due to injury.
If all goes according to plan for the Bears in 2025, this will be the last time that Wright is snubbed from offensive tackle rankings. He already has the talent to at least be in consideration for a Top 10 spot, and the Bears may finally be good enough as a team for him to enter those conversations among analysts.