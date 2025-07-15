NFL insider delivers bad news for hopeful Chicago Bears fans
The Chicago Bears have made a ton of moves this offseason in an attempt to improve on both sides of the ball following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
However, the Bears were not able to repair all of their issues in one fell swoop, which is entirely understandable given the amount of roster holes they had entering free agency.
One area in particular in which Chicago still needs help is its pass rush, and that's after adding both Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. As a result, many Bears fans have felt that team would pluck one of the intriguing veteran edge rushers still remaining on the open market, but insider Brad Biggs has delivered some bad news in that regard.
"I think right now, what you see is what you get," Biggs said on 670 the Score. "First of all, they don't have a ton of cap space. So if you're saying, 'well, we're going to go out and get a pass rusher,' well, you're buying a guy that is not a top-rate edge defender. A guy that might have some name power, but isn't necessarily going to make a big impact on your pass rush."
There are multiple edge rushers still out there, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Za'Darius Smith, Von Miller and Matthew Judon. But apparently, Chicago isn't all that interested in signing any of them.
Honestly, either one of Clowney or Smith could probably help the Bears in 2025. Clowney registered 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks in Carolina last season, and Smith totaled nine sacks between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. But are the Bears willing to pay the price either player is seeking?
Not only that, but it's entirely possible that both Clowney and Smith are aiming to join a proven contender, and Chicago unfortunately does not present that option just yet.