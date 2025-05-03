NFL Schedule: 4 must-watch games for Chicago Bears fans in 2025
One could argue that, for NFL fans, every one of their team's 17 regular-season games is appointment viewing, especially for a team with as rabid a fan base as the Chicago Bears. Seventeen games isn't all that much, and fans face a long offseason once they're done.
But there are always games that just matter more. Whether it's rivalries or matchups with title contenders to test your mettle, these contests carry more significance for players and fans alike, especially for an exciting young team with sky-high expectations.
Here are four games in particular that Chicago Bears fans won't want to miss.
1. Washington Commanders (Away)
If there's one non-NFC North team that Bears players feel bad blood towards, it has to be the Washington Commanders. That brutal defensive breakdown on the game-winning Hail Mary pass for the Commanders in Week 8 of the 2024 season precipitated a 10-game losing streak for the Bears and led to multiple historic in-season firings.
The Bears return to FedEx Field in 2025, and you can bet your bottom dollar that this one will be personal.
2. Every division game
Speaking of the NFC North, the Bears have been in the division basement for far too long. Over the past three seasons, the Bears are 3-15 against their division rivals. With a new coaching staff and a much-improved roster, you can bet that the long-time veterans are ready to change that narrative.
It's unlikely that they sweep the division, but you have to believe that the players will bring some extra juice to every divisional matchup to try to make that happen.
3. Baltimore Ravens (Away)
One of Ryan Poles' most controversial moves as General Manager of the Chicago Bears was trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since that trade, and Smith will definitely have this one circled on his calendar.
The Bears can't allow Smith to have his 'revenge game' moment in such an important season for them, and Poles himself would certainly be embarrassed to see his team's game plan get wrecked by a former player. Expect them to step up big time in what could be a pivotal matchup.
4. Cleveland Browns (Home)
The Browns have had Chicago's number in recent years. Joe Flacco authored a wild game-winning drive against them in 2023, and in 2021, their defense welcomed quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL to the tune of eight sacks.
Cleveland's defense may be better than ever, but the offense is still in complete disarray. This should make for a classic defensive slugfest at Soldier Field and a chance for the Bears to beat a quality opponent and finally get this monkey off their backs.