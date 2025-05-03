Chicago Bears enter 2025 NFL season with one of league's most exciting young cores
As if the combination of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze wasn't already enough for Chicago Bears fans to get excited about, the 2025 NFL Draft additions of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III just ratcheted it up a notch.
It's been a long time since the Bears were a team that had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and there's a chance they'll be that squad this season, led by coach Ben Johnson. He'll be armed with some of the most explosive artillery in the NFL, and there's no play caller in the league right now who's better at his job than Johnson.
The result? The Chicago Bears will score points in bunches.
In fact, the Bears recently ranked No. 5 on a list of the top young cores in the NFL following this year's Draft.
"It’s mainly about Williams and Odunze, both of whom were first-round picks last year and could become a superstar battery for the Bears," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote. "But now they’ve used two more primo draft picks on offensive skill guys in Loveland and Burden, along with rookie second-round offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo."
And let's not forget about DJ Moore. Sure, he's "old" compared to Odunze, Loveland, and Burden, but at just 28, he still has plenty of juice in his legs. The Bears can bank on at least three more high-level seasons from Moore, assuming he plays hard and avoids injury.
Cole Kmet can't be ignored, either. He just turned 26 in March, and, but for the addition of Loveland, would've been viewed as a tight end with his arrow pointing way up with Johnson in town. He'll take a backseat to Loveland in the passing game pecking order, but there's no doubt he remains one of the better all-around tight ends in the NFC.
The last time Chicago had an offense with this much firepower was back in the Jay Cutler, Matt Forte, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and Martellus Bennett days. Those were some fun times for Bears fans, and this next-gen group of Chicago Bears skill players has a chance to be even better.
More Chicago Bears News: