Rams set to trade Cooper Kupp: Should the Bears be interested?
The Los Angeles Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that he will be traded this offseason, the all-world wide receiver announced on social media Monday night.
Kupp, who will turn 32 before the start of the 2025 NFL season, appeared in only 12 games in 2024 and finished the year with 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. It marked the third straight year that Kupp failed to play a full season. He hasn't played more than 12 games in any season since 2021.
That 2021 season was remarkable, though: 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns.
Perhaps it's the significance of that incredible season that has the NFL world shocked by the Rams' decision to trade Kupp. However, a closer look at his recent history and overall career production reveals that this move isn’t as surprising as it seems.
Kupp has just two 1,000-yard seasons to his name, and while he thrived in the Rams' offense under Sean McVay, injuries have taken a toll. He hasn’t returned to his 2021 form, which could create a potential opportunity for the Chicago Bears if they pursue a trade.
The Bears might have a big need at wide receiver if Keenan Allen departs in free agency, and if Kupp could be had for, say, a third-round pick, a trade could be worth considering.
A trade for Kupp would make sense financially, too.
Kupp wouldn't cost the Bears much more than Allen's $18.1 million salary in 2024, and he's one year younger.
Still, is what’s left in Kupp’s tank worth giving up a valuable draft pick? While it may seem unreasonable to think the Bears would prioritize a third-round pick over Kupp, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.
Chicago's top two receivers are set in concrete: DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. And while it's true that the top NFL offenses are usually thre receivers deep, new head coach Ben Johnson prioritizes downfield speedy playmakers. Cooper Kupp isn't that.
Sure, it's fun to think about Kupp in a Bears uniform, but the payoff simply won't be there, and Ryan Poles should stay away from a trade this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —