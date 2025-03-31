Ranking the 6 best NFL Draft picks Ryan Poles has made with the Chicago Bears so far
The Chicago Bears have passionate fans who react loudly to any missed opportunity to improve the team. As such, GM Ryan Poles has caught some flak for passing on certain draft prospects who have already proven to be NFL stars.
But Poles deserves as much or more credit for the talented players he has selected.
Of his 26 draft picks over the last three years, which were Poles' best work? And is there a prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft who could join these six?
Let's take a look.
6. Braxton Jones
Getting three years' worth of starter-level play out of a fifth-round pick, especially on the offensive line, is an automatic home run. Poles and his scouts deserve a ton of credit for finding this hidden gem.
5. Rome Odunze
In Odunze, Poles may have selected a receiver who will go on to break every receiving record in franchise history before he's halfway through a second contract. After a solid, if unspectacular, rookie season, Odunze's arrow is pointing way up with the departure of Keenan Allen (who ate up a lot of targets) and the addition of Ben Johnson as head coach.
4. Jaquan Brisker
A much-maligned pick at the time (many Bears fans wanted receiver George Pickens), Brisker has developed into a leader on the defense and a valuable safety. The only concern here is longevity, as Brisker has already missed games due to a concussion three times. If he can stay healthy, he figures to be a mainstay of the defense for years to come.
3. Caleb Williams
Why is a potentially franchise-altering quarterback this low? Two reasons. For one, Williams was the obvious pick at first overall. That's not a negative, it's just not as impressive as finding an above-average left tackle in the fifth round.
Two, Williams still needs to prove he's Chicago's franchise quarterback. I have all the faith in the world that he will, but until we see a 4,000-yard season, Williams can't be put above the next two players on this list, who have already proven to be game-changers at their positions.
2. Darnell Wright
If you need evidence of Chicago's passionate fans, the Darnell Wright pick is it. Wright has proven over two seasons to be a dominant right tackle, but some Bears fans still hate this pick because Poles passed up defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Those critics are misguided. Sure, Carter is a really good player. But Poles had his choice between two excellent prospects, and he took the offensive lineman. If you think Chicago's O-line has been bad, just imagine what it would look like without Wright.
1. Kyler Gordon
As it turns out, Poles' best pick so far as a GM was his very first one. Despite a disastrous start to his debut season, Gordon turned things around halfway through his rookie year and has since become the best nickel cornerback in the league.
By this time next year, Caleb Williams may occupy the top spot on this list. But for now, give Gordon and Poles their flowers. Gordon fought through adversity to become a cornerstone player, and Poles drafted an elite starter in his first-ever draft without even having the benefit of a first-round selection.
As for the 2025 NFL Draft, there is one potential selection Poles could make who would likely join this list immediately: Ashton Jeanty.
While many draft analysts see him going to Las Vegas sixth overall, there's a good chance that he'll still be available when the Bears are on the clock.
With the massive O-line improvements the Bears have made and their hiring of offensive guru Ben Johnson, Jeanty could immediately put up historic numbers for a franchise known for elite running backs.
