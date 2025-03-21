2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears named best fit for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
The Chicago Bears don't have a huge problem at running back, but the roster could certainly use an upgrade. Or, at worst, the Bears could use a capable starter who pushes D'Andre Swift into more of a complementary role for Ben Johnson's offense.
The Bears are expected to target a running back in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and after an offseason highlighted by a rebuilt offensive line, Chicago has positioned themselves to take the best player available in the first round.
And that player might be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
After a remarkable 2024 college football season that saw Jeanty run for 2.,601 yards and an insane 29 touchdowns, he's the runaway top skill player in the 2025 draft following a year that saw the running back position make a comeback.
Saquon Barkley was the engine that drove the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. The Detroit Lions, under Johnson's watch, rode one of the NFL's top rushing attacks to their best regular season in franchise history. The Baltimore Ravens smashed with Derrick Henry. The list goes on and on, and for the Bears to keep up with the NFL's elite, they'll need to consider adding an elite running back to their starting lineup.
As we get closer to the NFL draft kicking off on April 24, the link between the Chicago Bears and Jeanty continues to get stronger.
In a recent breakdown of the best and worst landing spots for this year's top running back prospects, the Bears were named as Ashton Jeanty's best possible destination.
"Chicago reloaded its interior offensive line this offseason by adding Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "During his time as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, Johnson utilized a talented line and creative blocking concepts to create a dangerous and multifaceted ground game.
"The Bears could pair Jeanty with D'Andre Swift and use both backs similarly to how Johnson used David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. Doing so would allow the incoming rookie to shine without being overworked early in his career."
I've long banged the table for the Bears to complete their offensive line rebuild by taking the best available offensive lineman at No. 10 overall, even if it means saying no to Jeanty. But the closer we get to Draft weekend, the more I find myself drifting away from that philosophy.
The biggest problem with the offensive-lineman-at-all-costs theory is that the best available O-lineman on the board when the Bears pick is likely to be a prospect who profiles as an interior player. With Chicago's offseason acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman, adding another interior player, while great for depth, would feel like a lost opportunity to add an impact starter for 2025.
Enter Jeanty, who, if he slides to the 10th pick, has the greatest chance to make a massive impact for Ben Johnson and the Bears' offense this season.
Chicago could pair Jeanty with Caleb Williams to form the NFL's most exciting "backfield" and load Jeanty with carries for his rookie deal plus his fifth-year option. Barring injury, the Bears would be assured a five-year window with an elite playmaker behind Williams, who'd be throwing darts to wide receiver Rome Odunze in what would be a throwback to the days of offenses featuring dominant triplets.
Still, envisioning Ashton Jeanty toting the rock for the Chicago Bears might be nothing more than a pipe dream. He'd have to slide past the Las Vegas Raiders, who are expected to give Jeanty long and serious consideration at No. 6 overall.
