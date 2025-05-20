Ranking the Chicago Bears offensive linemen following Joe Thuney contract extension
A piece of long-awaited news dropped on Tuesday morning, much to the delight of Chicago Bears fans. All-Pro guard and former Kansas City Chief Joe Thuney has signed a two-year extension with the Bears, tying him to the team through 2027. With Thuney officially a Bear for the next three years, fans can embrace him as one of their own as opposed to a one-year rental.
With his deal in place, where does Thuney land among Chicago's offensive linemen? Which player is going to bring the most value in 2025 and beyond?
Let's take a look.
6. The Backups
Since the final 53-man roster is not yet set, this group is subject to change a bit, but will almost certainly include rookie Ozzie Trapilo, Kiran Amegadjie, and Ryan Bates. They're all on cheap deals and are not expected to contribute much to the team's success. Ideally, as backups, they never even see the field.
5. Jonah Jackson
If there's a spot on the O-line that's still rather suspect, it's right guard. Jackson is a big upgrade from Nate Davis, but there are serious question marks here. Will he be able to stay healthy after a history of injuries thus far? Will Chicago be getting the Detroit version of Jackson, who was a Pro Bowler, or the LA Rams version, who got benched?
4. Braxton Jones
Only slightly more secure than the right guard spot is left tackle. Braxton Jones has been an above-average player at left tackle for three years, but a major ankle injury in December drastically dampens expectations for him in 2025. If he can return to full form, then there's no reason to worry about this spot. If that injury nags at him, the Bears could be in trouble here.
3. Joe Thuney
Let's make one thing clear: Thuney is by far the most talented player on this O-line. But when it comes to value, he gets dinged because of his age. He turns 33 years old this year, and while Chicago should still get three good years out of him, he is not a future cornerstone of this team, limiting his value.
2. Drew Dalman
Dalman joined the Bears on a 3-year, $42 million deal in free agency this year and immediately figures to be Chicago's best center since Olin Kreutz. Despite finishing 2024 as the 4th-highest-graded center according to Pro Football Focus, Dalman's contract makes him just the 6th-highest-paid at his position. And at only 26 years old, Dalman can grow and be a key piece of the future alongside Caleb Williams.
1. Darnell Wright
Of all Chicago's offensive linemen, Wright represents both the highest ceiling and best value. He is still on his rookie deal for two more years, but has already proven to be one of the best right tackles in the NFL. With another year of development and experience, especially under the tutelage of renowned offensive line coach Dan Roushar, Wright could even overtake Penei Sewell as the best right tackle in the division.
Like everyone else on the roster, he still has to prove himself on the field in 2025, but Wright figures to be a mainstay of Chicago's O-line for the next decade.