2025 NFL free agency: Details of Drew Dalman's contract with Chicago Bears revealed
The Chicago Bears completed their rebuild of the team's interior offensive line with the signing of former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency.
Dalman was projected to receive a contract worth at least $14 million per season, and those projections proved to be 100 percent accurate.
The Bears signed Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract with $28 million guaranteed. His $14 million per season ranks as the second-highest among all centers entering the 2025 season. Only Kansas City Chiefs star Creed Humphery's $18 million per year ranks higher.
"The Bears land Falcons C Drew Dalman on a three-year deal, and now they've completely redone the interior of their offensive line—with Dalman set to play between Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson," Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer wrote.
Drew Dalman completes Chicago Bears' offensive line rebuild
In the span of less than one week. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has flipped the interior offensive line from one of the worst trios in the NFL to featuring three of the league's best at their positions: Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Dalman.
Long considered the top free agent on the Chicago Bears' offseason board, Dalman combines above-average athleticism with the kind of football IQ that's needed to support a young quarterback like Caleb Williams.
There was some fear that Dalman's contract would inflate beyond Poles' comfort level, but at $14 million per season, he comes in at a perfect market value for a player of his caliber.
