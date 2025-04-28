Ranking the NFC North wide receivers after the 2025 NFL draft
The NFC North is in something of an arms race. All four teams have either accomplished quarterbacks or up-and-comers, and over the last two drafts, they've been loading up on wide receivers.
During the 2025 draft, each NFC North team drafted at least one receiver in the third round or earlier. The Green Bay Packers ended a 23-year drought of not selecting a Round 1 wide receiver, while the Bears added a receiver with a Round 1 grade on Day 2 of the draft.
Now that the draft is over, how do these historic teams stack up when it comes to their receivers?
Let's take a look at each team's receivers and see where they rank.
4. Green Bay Packers
Being last in this division doesn't necessarily mean the Packers' receiver corps is bad, it just lacks any proven studs. Christian Watson can't stay healthy and Dontayvion Wicks is a drop machine, while Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are too inconsistent.
Drafting Matthew Golden in Round 1 was a good addition, but over the past year, this group has overpromised and underperformed. Do they finally have a true WR1 on their roster? Time will tell.
3. Detroit Lions
This is where ranking the teams gets tough. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, but the rest of the group isn't nearly as impressive. Jameson Williams had a breakout year in 2024, but was that real or just a flash in the pan? Tim Patrick is just okay as a third option.
The Lions did spend the 70th overall pick on Isaac TeSlaa, a big-bodied, athletic freak who averaged nearly 20 yards per reception in 2024 at Arkansas. There's a lot of potential there, but his college production never quite matched his traits.
2. Chicago Bears
It feels like a bad case of deja vu, but the Bears have once again, on paper, assembled one of the best-looking trios of receivers in the NFL. DJ Moore is about as steady and reliable as NFL receivers come. Rome Odunze racked up over 700 yards as a rookie, despite usually working as the third or fourth passing option in a broken offense.
But the biggest receiver move of the offseason has to be the selection of Luther Burden III. Considered by many draft analysts to be a mid-first-round talent, he fell to the Bears with the 39th overall pick. The potential here is off the charts due to Burden's strengths (operating out of the slot and making defenders miss), aligning perfectly with how head coach Ben Johnson wants to utilize his WR3.
1. Minnesota Vikings
So long as Justin Jefferson wears purple, the Vikings will have the division's best receiver room. He's the best pass catcher in the NFL, and second place isn't particularly close. As if that weren't bad enough for NFC North defenses, they also have Jordan Addison, a former teammate of Caleb Williams at USC. He's racked up nearly 1,800 yards in two seasons as the second receiving option and scored 19 touchdowns.
In the 2025 NFL draft, the Vikings added to their depth behind this two-headed monster by selecting Tai Felton in the third round. He had something of a breakout season in 2024 with 1,124 yards and 9 touchdowns. Expect him to compete with Rondale Moore and Jalen Nailor for the WR3 spot.