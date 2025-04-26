2025 NFL Draft: 4 reasons why the Bears selected Luther Burden in the second round
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson must be having a great time in the 2025 NFL draft. First, the Bears used their first-round pick on standout tight end Colston Loveland. Now, in Round 2, they got what many analysts are calling the steal of the draft in wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Burden was widely expected to go late in Round 1, but he fell into the Bears' lap at 39th overall and they pounced, despite already having a loaded wide receiver room. Here's why.
Burden was the BPA
That's 'best player available', and it's self-explanatory. Clearly, the Bears had Burden high up on their board, and they refused to pass on him just because they don't 'need' him.
It's all about Caleb Williams
Similar to the rationale behind the Loveland selection, the 2025 season is all about the development of Caleb Williams. What's the best way to set him up for success after rebuilding the offensive line? By giving him more explosive targets than he knows what to do with.
Ryan Poles is looking at the big picture
Sure, the Bears have a young Rome Odunze, and they just extended DJ Moore last year, but Moore just turned 28 years old. After this contract is up, he'll be nearing the end of his prime. If Burden's development goes well, there's a potential future where the Bears can let Moore sign with another team and allow Burden to step right into the role he leaves behind.
The WR3 spot matters more than fans think
What separates a good offense from an elite offense? The third-best wide receiver on the team. An offense that is three deep at wide receiver, that has three good-to-great pass catchers, is an offense that won't be stopped. By adding Burden to the roster, the Bears may have just given themselves elite potential.