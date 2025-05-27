Shocking ranking of Chicago Bears' top 3 players doesn't include QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is an easy choice to be one of the NFL's biggest breakout players in 2025. Armed with the league's top offensive mind as his head coach and an arsenal of big-play weapons and an offensive line that can keep him upright, Williams has a great chance to make good on his generational scouting report.
But after a rookie season that, for some reason, left analysts wanting more, Williams has to prove on the field that he was worthy of being considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck.
In fact, Williams' reputation was so dinged by his rookie campaign that he wasn't listed among Pro Football Focus' top three Bears players entering the 2025 season.
Instead, that distinction belonged to (1) Jaylon Johnson, (2) DJ Moore, and (3) Kyler Gordon.
"Johnson saw a dip in impact and efficiency in 2024, going from a 90.4 coverage grade in 2023 to 74.2, but that decline is modest for a position known for volatility," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote. "Moore has made a major impact since arriving, recording the second-highest non-quarterback WAR average (0.44) on the team over that span. The third spot could go a few different directions, but Gordon gets the nod after notching a 76.0 overall grade, 76.5 run defense grade, and 76.0 coverage grade in 2024, resulting in the second-highest WAR on the team last season at 0.40."
Indeed, Williams didn't do enough in 2024 to earn a ranking ahead of veterans like Johnson and Moore, but I think most fans would agree that he should be listed above Gordon, and that's not a knock on the recently (and handsomely) paid slot corner.
Montez Sweat deserved consideration, too.
Caleb Williams finished his rookie season completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He set the NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception, and his yardage total was good for the fifth-best single-season total in franchise history.
Not a bad Year 1. But, again, for a prospect with as much hype as Williams, it was still viewed as a disappointment.
The best way for Caleb Williams to silence his growing number of doubters is to get off to a fast start this season. He'll get a chance to do just that in Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. A convincing Bears victory will go a long way in setting 2025 narrative for the former Heisman Trophy winner.