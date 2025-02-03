Should the Chicago Bears make massive trade offer to Browns for superstar Myles Garrett?
Superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. He announced his wishes via a statement released Monday.
Garrett is in the middle of a Hall of Fame career. He's totaled 102.5 sacks over eight seasons, including seven straight years with at least 10 sacks or more.
Simply put, Garrett is a generational pass rusher. And with the Chicago Bears' massive need for an edge defender to upgrade their defense, Garrett's sudden trade availability could be too good of an opportunity for Ryan Poles to pass up.
Myles Garrett trade may be too rich for Chicago Bears to entertain
It's nice to dream about Garrett pairing with Montez Sweat in Dennis Allen's defense, but reality works like a blaring Monday morning alarm clock.
The Browns will undoubtedly ask for multiple first-round picks for Garrett. It's a price that perhaps a team that's a Garrett-type player away from competing for a Super Bowl might entertain. The Chicago Bears aren't that team; they aren't one pass rusher away from a dash for the Lombardi Trophy.
There's also the financial cost of acquiring Garrett, which makes a trade unlikely. The Chicago Bears already committed a four-year, $98 million contract to Sweat. If they trade for Garrett, they'd inherit his five-year, $125 million deal. That's a lot of green committed to one position group.
Look, there are only a few times (if any) in a GM's career that a player like Myles Garrett becomes available for trade. Poles has to at least look inquire. But don't expect much traction beyond that.
The Chicago Bears are too far from contention for a blockbuster Garrett trade to make sense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —