Should the Chicago Bears go after Tyreek Hill?
Tyreek Hill has freakish speed, sticky hands, and a diva attitude.
Little wonder he’s a world-class NFL wide receiver.
But sometimes, Hill is a world-class pain in the tush, i.e., after his Miami Dolphins missed the 2024 playoffs, when he went off and said he wanted out.
Yesterday, Hill backpedaled. A bit:
"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration. I've been winning my whole life, bruh. I bust my ass every day. I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f--- that. We've got to come back. We got to put some pressure on motherf-----. Y'all got to fix this s---, come on. Add some motherf------ dogs in this b----."
Great passion and a decent enough explanation, but it remains unclear as to whether he wants to stay in Miami.
Which begs the questions, would the 30-year-old Tyreek Hill want to come to Chicago? And would the Bears even want him?
Maybe Yes…
- Through his nine-season career, Hill’s closest numerical comp is Randy Moss, and if you have the opportunity to acquire a Randy Moss—even a late-career Randy Moss—you have to at least consider it.
- Hill’s career won/loss record is 92-49, a .652 winning percentage. Current Chicago WR1 D.J. Moore’s career won/loss record is 40-64, a .384 winning percentage. The Bears could use some winning fairy dust from the receiver position.
- The Cheetah still has his quicks, topping out this season at 22.01 MPH, making him the league’s third-fastest ball carrier, six spots ahead of 24-year-old Ja’Marr Chase.
…But Probably No
The Bears do have an expensive WR1 in D.J. Moore and a cheap potential WR2 in Rome Odunze, so adding a highly-paid, controversial thirtysomething makes exactly zero sense for a team desperate for a change in culture.
If Chicago wants to break the wide receiver bank in free agency, pursue Tee Higgins. If they want to make a splashy trade, deal for unhappy Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.
But if they want to screw up their salary cap and locker room, sure, go ahead and chase Tyreek Hill.