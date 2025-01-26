Bear Digest

Should the Chicago Bears go after Tyreek Hill?

Alan Goldsher

Would Tyreek Hill fit with the Monsters of the Midway?
Would Tyreek Hill fit with the Monsters of the Midway? / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill has freakish speed, sticky hands, and a diva attitude.

Little wonder he’s a world-class NFL wide receiver.

But sometimes, Hill is a world-class pain in the tush, i.e., after his Miami Dolphins missed the 2024 playoffs, when he went off and said he wanted out.

Yesterday, Hill backpedaled. A bit:

"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration. I've been winning my whole life, bruh. I bust my ass every day. I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f--- that. We've got to come back. We got to put some pressure on motherf-----. Y'all got to fix this s---, come on. Add some motherf------ dogs in this b----."

Great passion and a decent enough explanation, but it remains unclear as to whether he wants to stay in Miami.

Which begs the questions, would the 30-year-old Tyreek Hill want to come to Chicago? And would the Bears even want him?

Maybe Yes…

…But Probably No

The Bears do have an expensive WR1 in D.J. Moore and a cheap potential WR2 in Rome Odunze, so adding a highly-paid, controversial thirtysomething makes exactly zero sense for a team desperate for a change in culture.

If Chicago wants to break the wide receiver bank in free agency, pursue Tee Higgins. If they want to make a splashy trade, deal for unhappy Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.

But if they want to screw up their salary cap and locker room, sure, go ahead and chase Tyreek Hill.

Published
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/News