The Chicago Bears delivered some classic Super Bowl commercials
The year was 1985.
Queen, Madonna, and U2 helped make Live Aid a fundraiser for the ages. Microsoft dropped Version 1.0 of Windows. Back to the Future and The Breakfast Club filled movie theaters across the nation.
And the Chicago Bears were pretty good at football.
With a 15-1 regular season, a Super Bowl win, and a locker room filled with true originals like Jim McMahon, William Perry, and Mike Ditka, it was little wonder that Madison Avenue’s ad-men were begging the Monsters of the Midway to hype their clients’ products.
The Bears rarely, if ever said no…but the average NFL salary in 1985 was $160,000, so can you blame them?
Come Super Bowl time, things went off the rails. But in a good way.
They Had It Their Way
Let’s turn it over to Avid-Core’s Sarah Cox for the story behind the ’85 Bears' greatest marketing achievement outside of The Super Bowl Shuffle:
“[McDonald’s] devised a four-week promotion called the ‘Playoff Payoff,’ enabling customers to acquire a football card of a Bears player. Each card came with a scratch-off game coupon revealing an upcoming game. Based on the winning team, the coupon could be redeemed for a free food or beverage prize upon purchase.”
Alright, Alright, Alright
Admittedly, the “Playoff Payoff” spots didn’t have anywhere near the production values of today’s Super Bowl commercials—hell, they barely had the production values of a 1991 Super Bowl spot—but the Bears’ charisma combined with the commercials’ innate cheesiness makes them well worth a watch. And another. And another.
Even though the 2025 Bears will be enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles clash from the comfort of their respective sofas, the franchise will still be repped via a goofy Uber Eats ad starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey:
Da Bears, indeed.