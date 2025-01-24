The one way new Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson can reignite D’Andre Swift
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles must have headed into the NFL’s 2024 free agency period with a man-crush on D’Andre Swift.
That’s one of the ways to explain why Poles made the running back one of the league’s first signings of the summer, inking the former Eagle and Lion to a hefty three-year, $24 million contract.
For the sake of comparison, later that week, the Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal.
Henry rushed for almost 2,000 yards. Swift didn’t.
Unlike Henry in Charm City, Swift had an eminently average first year at his new digs, finishing the season with six touchdowns and 959 yards, while averaging 3.8 runs per carry.
During his final campaign in Detroit—the year in which he had new Bears coach Ben Johnson calling his plays—Swift was noticeably better, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and racking up five touchdowns.
So Ben Johnson was doing something right.
The More, the Merrier
Johnson’s offenses seem to best fire on all cylinders when he has two RB1’s at his disposal. Check out what happened in the Detroit offensive backfield during the three seasons he called plays:
2022:
D’Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams
- 1,608 rushing yards
- 22 touchdowns
2023:
Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery
- 1,960 rushing yards
- 23 touchdowns
2024:
Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery
- 2,187 rushing yards
- 28 touchdowns
So yeah, Johnson works best with multiple RB1s. And right now, the Chicago Bears do not have multiple RB1’s.
Double the Pleasure, Double the Fun
Fortunately, the Bears have options:
- Draft Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
- Sign Pittsburgh free agent Najee Harris
- Sign Minnesota free agent Aaron Jones
If Johnson wants a vet, Harris seems to make the most sense, as he’s experienced but far from past his prime (26). And thanks to his work with fellow Steeler Jaylen Warren, Harris is used to sharing a backfield. That said, Harris would be a pricier option than Jeanty and his favorable rookie contract.
Regardless, if Johnson wants to get Swift back up to speed—and replicate his success alongside Jamaal Williams—the Bears will need to give him a high-end running buddy.
D’Andre Swift didn’t get the job done in 2024, but with one single personnel move, 2025 could be a radically different story.