Tyson Bagent's strong 2025 preseason is a good thing for Bears, Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was the team's best QB of the 2025 preseason. In fact, it wasn't particularly close, either.
Bagent put a ribbon on his 2025 summer against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, including a last-second game-winner to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker.
Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million extension earlier this week in a move that shows how much the Bears value his role on the roster. It also confirms that GM Ryan Poles doesn't want the former Shepherd star to be anywhere but Chicago, even with Caleb Williams in place.
It's been pretty obvious throughout training camp and the preseason that Bagent has a better grasp on Ben Johnson's offense than Williams does right now, and there's no doubt that players believe in Bagent when he's in the huddle. Translation? He would be a fine starter for the Bears if anything should happen to Williams, whether it's injury or the unthinkable: he doesn't pan out.
We're a long way from that second scenario, but it's clear that Tyson Bagent's continued development has put more pressure on Williams in 2025. Chicago's QB room is no longer Williams or bust; Bagent's stock is risking almost as fast as his bank account balance.
If there's one thing that helps NFL players -- the real-deal players -- reach their maximum upside, it's competition. It's also the fear of losing their job. For the first time since, maybe, forever, there's at least a little bit of that for Williams. And, no, it won't be a 2025 thing. The Bears will give Williams a full season to grow under Johnson's watchful eye. But if he has a horrendous year? Or if he repeats the same mistakes over and over? All options are on the table.
The awesome Tyson Bagent story could reach new heights if Williams doesn't level up. The 2024 first overall pick has as strong a competitive spirit as anyone on the Bears' roster, and if anything will motivate him to make good on his scouting report, it's the surging Bagent.