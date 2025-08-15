Unexpected star continues to emerge at Chicago Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears' wide receiver depth chart appeared to be set the moment GM Ryan Poles selected Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
DJ Mooe, Rome Odunze, and Burden comprised one of the more exciting Bears wide receiver roooms in a long time, but a soft-tissue injury suffered by Burden during offseason workouts slowed his progress. And it opened the door for a 2025 training camp star: Olamide Zaccheaus.
Zaccheaus has been one of Caleb Williams' favorite targets throughout training camp, and it continued during the team's joint practice sessions with the Buffalo Bills.
In fact, Bears beat reporters have sparked a new narrative: It's time to take Zaccheaus for real.
"It's time to talk more about Bears WR Olamide Zaccheaus," CHGO's Adam Jahns wrote. "He's stacking good days in camp, including today vs. the Bills. He took a reception over the middle from Caleb Williams to the house during the final team period."
Zaccheaus signed a modest one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Bears in free agency, which made his addition fly somewhat under the radar. He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024 with the Washington Commanders, but his stat line of 45 catches for 506 yards and three scores screamed role player more than starter.
However, he's performed like anything but a role player in training camp. At this point, it would be a surprise if Burden can catch him for the WR3 by the time the season kicks off. Instead, Burden's role will have to slowly grow as the regular season unfolds.
Indeed, Zaccheaus won't have a long leash. If he drops a critical pass or fails to produce when his number is called, Ben Johnson and the Bears coaching staff won't hesitate to insert Burden into the lineup.
For now, Olamide Zaccheaus is a great summer success story. We'll see if it carries over to the fall.