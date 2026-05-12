Can a Dominant Rome Odunze Paper Over the Bears' Lack of Defensive Line Investment?

A year after having arguably the best collection of wide receivers in the NFL, the Chicago Bears enter the 2026 season with more questions than answers from this group. They end up near the bottom of the ladder when ranking the Bears' position groups by overall talent and depth, and that's a big problem. If this position group is going to move up the rankings, both within the team and in the league, everything hinges on a Rome Odunze breakout season in 2026.

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze reacts after catching a pass against the L.A. Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Why Rome Odunze is paramount to the Bears' success in 2026 and beyond

Quarterback Caleb Williams has been under a microscope his entire career thus far, and for good reason. He became the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft after a legendary college career and was expected to be the long-sought franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears. While there is some thought that the Bears are still one receiver short, Rome Odunze is nearly as important to the Bears' plan for success as Williams, especially after trading D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

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If Odunze can't step into the void left by Moore, then Chicago's receiver room goes from young but brimming with potential to utterly bleak. Luther Burden III had a nice rookie year, but he still has a lot to prove as an NFL receiver. After those two, no one else in the receiver room is even close to being the kind of dominant WR1 that every successful team needs. If the Bears can't trust their receivers to run a dangerous passing attack, then the entire offensive plan falls apart.

Look at Chicago's defense for an analogy. Most analysts expected them to invest heavily in what appeared to be a weak defensive line last season, but general manager Ryan Poles only added role players and depth pieces. That could still work out for them, however, because the Bears' secondary talent justifies the lack of investment on the defensive line. In a similar way, an elite wide receiver room led by a dominant WR1 can paper over deficiencies along the offensive line (especially after the changeover at center and left tackle) or in the running game.

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze celebrates a first down against the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

How a breakout 2026 season will affect Rome Odunze's contract extension

The Bears aren't the only ones who stand to benefit from Rome Odunze's breakout season. Odunze himself would earn a massive contract extension if he could turn in a career year in 2026. Remember, he was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears could have selected a dynamic pass rusher like Jared Verse at that spot, but they selected Odunze, and so far, he has not lived up to his lofty draft status.

To be fair, he was on pace for a historic season last year before a midseason injury nagged him for the remainder of the year. But that doesn't change the calculation for the Bears. Odunze needs to put up the kind of gaudy numbers we saw from Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year that earned him the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and a massive contract extension. If he doesn't, the Bears may not even want to pick up his fifth-year option next May.

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze leaves the field following a Wild Card victory. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

As things stand now, the Bears lag far behind their division rivals when it comes to wide receivers. A Rome Odunze breakout season in 2026 would change that in a flash. If Odunze proves he's the Bears' dominant WR1, he would not only secure a hefty contract extension for himself but would prove to the Bears that their wide receiver room is set for the foreseeable future.