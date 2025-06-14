Updated Chicago Bears depth chart on offense following 2025 offseason workout program
The Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason workout program is in the books. New head coach Ben Johnson -- and an entirely new coaching staff -- got their first look at a revamped roster as they prepare for their first training camp in what's expected to be a new era of Bears football.
Training camp will kick off on July 23, and it's certain to be super competitive. It's what happens anytime a new coaching staff takes over. And while most of the Bears' starting jobs appear settled, there's always a chance for a dark horse to emerge and become an important first-teamer for Chicago in September.
Until then, here's an updated look at the Bears' 2025 depth chart on offense as training camp inches closer.
QUARTERBACK:
Starter: Caleb Williams
QB2: Case Keenum/Tyson Bagent
Analysis: I'd expect the Bears to carry three quarterbacks in 2025. Keenum and Bagent will be in a training camp battle for the official backup gig, but, for now, they appear to be in a roster tie. Keenum should serve as a fantastic mentor to Williams, which is the primary reason why he's on the roster.
RUNNING BACK:
Starter: D'Andre Swift
RB2: Roschon Johnson
RB3: Travis Homer
RB4: Kyle Monangai
OTHER: Ian Wheeler, Deion Hankins
Analysis: This is the position group that has a chance to be flipped upside down during training camp. Swift will be given every chance to hold onto the starting job, but Monangai, a rookie seventh-round pick, has a chance to become a fan favorite this summer. It wouldn't surprise me if he's a real factor in the running game just a few weeks into the regular season.
WIDE RECEIVER:
Starters: D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR4: Luther Burden III
WR5: Devin Duvernay
WR6: Tyler Scott
OTHER: Miles Boykin, Samori Toure, Maurice Alexander, John Jackson, Jahdae Walker, JP Richardson
Analysis: The battle for WR5 will be the key storyline here. The top four Bears wideouts are locked in, and Duvernay's veteran experience feels like it will be valued over any upside Chicago may think Scott still has. In many ways, the best outcome for Scott at this point in his career is to be a Duvernay-type. So, why not keep the original?
TIGHT END:
Starter: Cole Kmet
TE2: Colston Loveland
TE3: Duham Smythe
OTHER: Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson
Analysis: Kmet will begin the 2025 season as the Bears' primary tight end, assuming Loveland is brought along slowly after offseason shoulder surgery. But don't get it twisted: As soon as Loveland is ready to go, he'll leapfrog Kmet and become Chicago's primary pass-catching tight end. Loveland and Kmet will be more like co-starters than a starter and backup.
OFFENSIVE LINE:
LT: Braxton Jones
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Drew Dalman
RG: Jonah Jackson
RT: Darnell Wright
TOP RESERVES: Ozzy Trapilo (LT2), Kiran Amegadjie (LT3), Bill Murray (iOL), Luke Newman (iOL)
Analysis: In what's suddenly become a strength for the Bears, the only position that remains unsettled along the offensive line is left tackle, where Braxton Jones' health will determine if Chicago turns the starting job over to rookie Ozzy Trapilo, who, for my money, will finish any competition with Kiran Amegadjie as the winner.