Watch: Bears' Ben Johnson gives epic victory speech after dominant Week 3 win
The Chicago Bears needed a win in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season in the worst way, and they picked up a win in the very best of ways. Caleb Williams destroyed Dallas' defense to the tune of 298 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, all done without a single sack or turnover. The defense took the ball away four times, starting with a crazy fumble recovery by Tyrique Stevenson on Dallas' opening drive.
Some analysts will hem and haw over this win. They'll point to the Cowboys' injury-depleted defense (conveniently leaving out the fact that Chicago's own defense was missing three starters) as reasons to cast aspersions on Williams' big day. That's not what we're going to do here. The Bears played their way into a dominant Week 3 win over the Cowboys and deserve to be hyped up right now.
There was certainly no shortage of hype in the locker room following Sunday's win. Ben Johnson, in marking his first win as the head coach, handed out game balls to Tremaine Edmunds and Caleb Williams, who then gave Johnson a game ball in return. Finally, Johnson broke the team down with an epic huddle that will surely have Bears fans pumped up. Check out the video below.
It's a wonder that anyone ever doubted whether Ben Johnson could be a 'leader of men' just because he came across as a kind of nerdy bookwork. That one speech had more passion in it than the Bears have seen from their head coach in years. Matt Eberflus certainly never spoke like that, and Matt Nagy always seemed more interested in opening up 'Club Dub' in the locker room following a win.
"Good, better, best" is the perfect mantra for these Chicago Bears right now because, through three weeks, that's exactly the kind of growth we've seen from them. If all goes well, they'll stay at 'best' for a long time to come.