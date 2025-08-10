WATCH: Bears LB Noah Sewell comes up BIG on 4th-down stop vs. Dolphins
It's taken a while for Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell to make his mark on defense, but with Dennis Allen taking over as the team's defensive coordinator in 2025, that could be about to change.
Sewell made the biggest play on defense early in the Bears' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins -- an impressive fourth-down stop to complete a goaline stand.
Check it out:
The big defensive stop had new Bears coach Ben Johnson fired up.
The Bears selected Noah Sewell in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he has yet to make a start during his pro career, he remains a young (23) player with a very high developmental ceiling.
Perhaps Allen will get the most out of his physical, tackle-making skill set.
"Inside 'backer possessing throwback demeanor as a physical but limited prospect," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote about Sewell during the run-up to the 2023 NFL Draft. "Sewell has good power to take on blocks and muddy the middle, but his lack of pursuit speed and change-of-direction quickness prevent him from consistently making the stop. He needs to become more anticipatory and read play development more effectively, as he’s missing the tools necessary to overcome missteps."