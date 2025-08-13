Bear Digest

WATCH: Every carry Bears rookie Kyle Monangai had vs. Dolphins

Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai flashed high-level rushing traits against the Dolphins during his NFL debut.

Chicago Bears rookie running back was the team's most impressive runner against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2025 preseason, and we have the film to prove it.

Monangai ended the game with six carries for 30 yards and put starter D'Andre Swift on notice that there may be a tougher runner in town.

However, it wasn't all good for the seventh-round pick from Rutgers. His pass protection was downright brutal. In fact, it was so bad that he registered one of the lowest pass-blocking grades that I've ever seen from Pro Football Focus.

And, unfortunately, there's film to prove that, too.

I went back and evaluated all of Monangai's reps, and the result was a tough evaluation. On one hand, he was certainly an above-average runner. On the other hand, he was a complete liability in pass protection. The only way he'll earn Ben Johnson's trust to be a key factor in the offense is by improving in pass pro, and he's got a long way to go.

Until then, the Chicago Bears running back depth chart remains in flux. Swift has a strong hold on the RB1 role, which, at this point, seems virtually uncontested. The immediate backup gig is now a two-man race between Monangai and Roschon Johnson. However, with Johnson nursing a mystery foot injury, Mongangai is a few solid pass protection reps from taking that spot.

Even the third running back spot appears ripe for the taking. Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason return from a 2024 torn ACL.

