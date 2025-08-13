WATCH: Every carry Bears rookie Kyle Monangai had vs. Dolphins
Chicago Bears rookie running back was the team's most impressive runner against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2025 preseason, and we have the film to prove it.
Check it out:
Monangai ended the game with six carries for 30 yards and put starter D'Andre Swift on notice that there may be a tougher runner in town.
However, it wasn't all good for the seventh-round pick from Rutgers. His pass protection was downright brutal. In fact, it was so bad that he registered one of the lowest pass-blocking grades that I've ever seen from Pro Football Focus.
And, unfortunately, there's film to prove that, too.
I went back and evaluated all of Monangai's reps, and the result was a tough evaluation. On one hand, he was certainly an above-average runner. On the other hand, he was a complete liability in pass protection. The only way he'll earn Ben Johnson's trust to be a key factor in the offense is by improving in pass pro, and he's got a long way to go.
Until then, the Chicago Bears running back depth chart remains in flux. Swift has a strong hold on the RB1 role, which, at this point, seems virtually uncontested. The immediate backup gig is now a two-man race between Monangai and Roschon Johnson. However, with Johnson nursing a mystery foot injury, Mongangai is a few solid pass protection reps from taking that spot.
Even the third running back spot appears ripe for the taking. Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason return from a 2024 torn ACL.