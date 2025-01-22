Bear Digest

What Caleb Williams’ 2025 could look like under Ben Johnson: 6 bold predictions

Alan Goldsher

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to 2025
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to 2025 / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Ya gotta give Caleb Williams props.

Under the iffy offensive coordinating duo of Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown—and tiptoeing behind a shaky O-line—the Chicago Bears quarterback put together a damn good rookie season. It wasn’t Jayden Daniels-level good, but considering the obstacles, it worked out well.

  • He set Bears franchise rookie records for passing yardage, completions, and passing touchdowns.
  • He broke the NFL’s rookie record for most consecutive passing attempts without an interception.
  • Despite being sacked 68 times, he didn’t miss a single game.

Now that he’ll be playing for a creative, quarterback-centric head coach in Ben Johnson, Williams has a chance to be elite.

What We Might See From the Williams/Johnson Collab

1) Williams Will Become the First Chicago Bears Quarterback to Top 4,000 Passing Yards

In each of his three seasons under Johnson, Detroit QB Jared Goff topped 4,400 yards. If wide receiver Rome Odunze takes a year-two leap, and the team can get more production from the tight end position, 4K is well within Williams’ reach.

2) Williams Will Be Sacked Less Than 28 Times

Under Johnson, Goff took his fair share of sacks—84 in three years—but Williams is considerably more mobile than the Lions’ signal caller, so assuming Bears GM Ryan Poles shores up his offensive line, 27-or-less sacks seems reasonable.

3) Williams Will Rush For Over 600 Yards

The USC product racked up 489 rushing yards in 2024, a number that could have been considerably higher had Waldron or Brown not been allergic to called QB runs. A top-five finish in QB rushing isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

4) Williams Will Have Five-Plus Rushing Touchdowns

With more rushes comes more rushing touchdowns. Johnson will make sure Williams’ legs are utilized eary and often in the red zone

5) Williams Will Again Throw Six Interceptions

The former Heisman Trophy winner had numerous moments of rookie inaccuracy, yet somehow managed to avoid giveaways. With a season under his belt and a slick play caller by his side, there’s no reason to believe we won’t see a repeat.

6) There Will Be Way Less Williams/Daniels Chatter

Will Daniels regress? C.J. Stroud did, so maybe. Will Williams improve? You betcha. They might not go toe-to-toe, statistically-speaking, but the divide will undoubtedly shrink.

