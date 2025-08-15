Bear Digest

Woeful practice against Bills has NFL analyst panicked about Bears' QB Caleb Williams

Another training camp day, another worrisome performance by Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams.

Richie Whitt

Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up with teammates during joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up with teammates during joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Pressure. The kitchen sink. Lofty expectations. Caleb Williams has experienced it all during his first Chicago Bears' training camp under head coach Ben Johnson.

But now, with three weeks remaining until the Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings, his critics are showing him something new: the panic button. After what by all account was a shaky offensive performance in Friday's joint practice with the Buffalo Bills at Halas Hall, Sports Illustrated wasn't hitting it, but surely locating its position.

Writes SI: "Ben Johnson has 23 days to clean up his offense." 

The Bears' No. 1 offensive unit essentially was running in sand against the Bills' defense. During live drills Chicago had six false-start penalties. In a game situation where Buffalo was allowed to hit the quarterback, Williams would have been sacked or forced to throw the ball away another six times. New Bills' pass-rusher Joey Bosa constantly harassed Caleb in the pocket.

Ben Johnson
Aug 8, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks before joint training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson's offensive system is notoriously complex. But the pre-snap penalties and delayed time releasing the ball are lingering problems that plagued Williams' underwhelming rookie season.

"The offensive line is another priority for Johnson to fix, as Chicago starts the season facing Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel of the Vikings," SI writes. "Last year, the duo totaled 23.5 sacks, while Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were brought in to push the pocket inside." 

To be fair, Bills' reigning MVP Josh Allen was intercepted three times by the Bears' defense.

Williams had some nice connections with receiver Rome Odunze. But if the Bears were playing the Vikings this weekend instead of the Bills in a preseason game, the panic button would surely be in play.

Caleb Williams
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

