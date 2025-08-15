Woeful practice against Bills has NFL analyst panicked about Bears' QB Caleb Williams
Pressure. The kitchen sink. Lofty expectations. Caleb Williams has experienced it all during his first Chicago Bears' training camp under head coach Ben Johnson.
But now, with three weeks remaining until the Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings, his critics are showing him something new: the panic button. After what by all account was a shaky offensive performance in Friday's joint practice with the Buffalo Bills at Halas Hall, Sports Illustrated wasn't hitting it, but surely locating its position.
Writes SI: "Ben Johnson has 23 days to clean up his offense."
The Bears' No. 1 offensive unit essentially was running in sand against the Bills' defense. During live drills Chicago had six false-start penalties. In a game situation where Buffalo was allowed to hit the quarterback, Williams would have been sacked or forced to throw the ball away another six times. New Bills' pass-rusher Joey Bosa constantly harassed Caleb in the pocket.
Johnson's offensive system is notoriously complex. But the pre-snap penalties and delayed time releasing the ball are lingering problems that plagued Williams' underwhelming rookie season.
"The offensive line is another priority for Johnson to fix, as Chicago starts the season facing Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel of the Vikings," SI writes. "Last year, the duo totaled 23.5 sacks, while Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were brought in to push the pocket inside."
To be fair, Bills' reigning MVP Josh Allen was intercepted three times by the Bears' defense.
Williams had some nice connections with receiver Rome Odunze. But if the Bears were playing the Vikings this weekend instead of the Bills in a preseason game, the panic button would surely be in play.
