NFL analyst questions Caleb Williams 'spine' during epic Bears rant

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt praised Ben Johnson, in doing so also questioned if Caleb Williams has the backbone to handle the coach's tough love.

Richie Whitt

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In what is turning into one of the most anticipated preseason games in franchise history, the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills Sunday night at Soldier Field. We've seen Caleb Williams quarterback for one season. We've seen Ben Johnson coach one game.

But Bears fans are on the edge of their seats to see the pair work - or not work - together for the first time.

After a productive season in which he was good but also vastly outplayed by other rookie quarterbacks, Williams will make his preseason debut in Johnson's complex offensive system that popped eyeballs and scoreboards with the Detroit Lions.

Johnson is said to be throwing the "kitchen sink" at Caleb during training camp. And NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt believes it's the perfect type of parenting for the second-year quarterback. On Thursday's Good Morning Football, Brandt went on an epic rant in advance of Sunday's game.

He reminded of "helicopter parents" who hover over their children, and "snowplow parents" who merely get out in front of their children and clear all obstacles. Johnson, he said, is neither of those to Caleb.

Caleb Williams
Aug 8, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits on the field during joint training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"If you look at Caleb's reputation - if you're a hater - it's that he's a spoiled brat who's soft, who played at SC, who was coddled, who hugs his mom, and who paints his nails," Brandt said. "He's this entitled multimillionaire NIL athlete who's always had everything handed to him and everyone's kissed his butt everywhere he's gone.

"Ben Johnson's like 'screw this, kid, get to work'. I'm going to overload you and throw the books at you and scream at you and call you out in the media and I'm going to see if you can handle it."

Brandt, like most Bears fans, is anxious to see if Caleb can handle Johnson's tough love.

"Everybody knows Caleb has the talent and the weapons," he continued. "But not everybody knows if he has the spine and if he has the balls to handle the pressure Ben Johnson's putting on him. I see that in Ben Johnson and I love it. It's exactly what Caleb needs."

Ben Johnson
Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

