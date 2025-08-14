NFL analyst questions Caleb Williams 'spine' during epic Bears rant
In what is turning into one of the most anticipated preseason games in franchise history, the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills Sunday night at Soldier Field. We've seen Caleb Williams quarterback for one season. We've seen Ben Johnson coach one game.
But Bears fans are on the edge of their seats to see the pair work - or not work - together for the first time.
After a productive season in which he was good but also vastly outplayed by other rookie quarterbacks, Williams will make his preseason debut in Johnson's complex offensive system that popped eyeballs and scoreboards with the Detroit Lions.
Johnson is said to be throwing the "kitchen sink" at Caleb during training camp. And NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt believes it's the perfect type of parenting for the second-year quarterback. On Thursday's Good Morning Football, Brandt went on an epic rant in advance of Sunday's game.
He reminded of "helicopter parents" who hover over their children, and "snowplow parents" who merely get out in front of their children and clear all obstacles. Johnson, he said, is neither of those to Caleb.
"If you look at Caleb's reputation - if you're a hater - it's that he's a spoiled brat who's soft, who played at SC, who was coddled, who hugs his mom, and who paints his nails," Brandt said. "He's this entitled multimillionaire NIL athlete who's always had everything handed to him and everyone's kissed his butt everywhere he's gone.
"Ben Johnson's like 'screw this, kid, get to work'. I'm going to overload you and throw the books at you and scream at you and call you out in the media and I'm going to see if you can handle it."
Brandt, like most Bears fans, is anxious to see if Caleb can handle Johnson's tough love.
"Everybody knows Caleb has the talent and the weapons," he continued. "But not everybody knows if he has the spine and if he has the balls to handle the pressure Ben Johnson's putting on him. I see that in Ben Johnson and I love it. It's exactly what Caleb needs."